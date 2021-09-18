Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211,600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.91. 2,191,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $21,516,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

