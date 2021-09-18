Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

ELY opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

