Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.