BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,133.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.