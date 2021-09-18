Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $534.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.69. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

