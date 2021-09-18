Birdchain (BIRD) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $400,355.35 and approximately $166,304.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00130936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046523 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.