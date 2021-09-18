Bismuth Price Up 98.2% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 98.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $177.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009380 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,305,690 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,296 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.