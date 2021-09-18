Bitcloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $197,429.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,901.38 or 0.99999577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00084816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.39 or 0.00825416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00412645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00298371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00066245 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,472,271 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

