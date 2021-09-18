Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Hits $217.02 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $217.02 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $19.01 or 0.00039493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,109 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

