Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLN. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $323,487 in the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

