BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 187.1% in August

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 74,103 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.29 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

