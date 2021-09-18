BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

