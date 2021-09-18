BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $58,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $876.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $904.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

