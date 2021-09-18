Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths Sells 2,961 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.