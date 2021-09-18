Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Up 0.7%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 3,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $1,996,000.

