Bluesphere Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.30. 1,320,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

