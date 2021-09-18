Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,359,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

