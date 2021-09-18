Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. 25,608,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

