Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 7,607 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. 838,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

