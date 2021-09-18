BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $9.12 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. Research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BM Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

