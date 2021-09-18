BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCW. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.97.

TCW opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$682.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

