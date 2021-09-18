BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 40,396 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

