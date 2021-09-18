BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 36,411 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,321. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

