BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.39 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1,901.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,653 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Switch were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Switch by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 759,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth about $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Switch by 36.7% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 798,219 shares of company stock valued at $18,882,715. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Switch stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.