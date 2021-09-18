BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

