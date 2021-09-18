BOLT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,561.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $83,561.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00135329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.