Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

BBD.B traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.90. 77,835,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,764. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

