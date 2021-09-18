Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BBD.B traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.90. 77,835,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,764. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

