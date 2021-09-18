Boson Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $48.43 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $48.43 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.74 or 0.00411259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.53 or 0.00991940 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.