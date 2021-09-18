Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $73,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,423,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

