Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.97

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $25.80. Braskem shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 238,867 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

