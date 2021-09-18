Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €101.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

BNR stock opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of €84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.11.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

