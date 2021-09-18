Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €101.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.12 ($100.14).

BNR stock opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of €84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.11.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

