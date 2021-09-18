Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 5,092 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 446,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

