Brighton Jones LLC Buys 71 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $651.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $605.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.71 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 775.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.20.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

