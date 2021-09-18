Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

