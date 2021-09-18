Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

