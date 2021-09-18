Brighton Jones LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

