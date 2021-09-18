Brighton Jones LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.