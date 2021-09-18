BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,784 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 335.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock worth $273,249,830. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

