BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,903 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

