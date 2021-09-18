BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,170 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

