BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,577 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $25.98 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

