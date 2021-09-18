British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

