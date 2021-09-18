Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $17.63. 1,642,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.