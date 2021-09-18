Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post $999.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

AAWW stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,215. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

