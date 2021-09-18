Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.50 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

OII traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

