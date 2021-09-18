Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.03. 1,940,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,654. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

