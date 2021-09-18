Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $834.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $851.86 million and the lowest is $813.84 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

