Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEMR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 405,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,048. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

