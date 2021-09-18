Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report $93.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.46 million and the highest is $96.93 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $100.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $384.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.04 million to $390.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $359.61 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

